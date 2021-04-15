WATCH: Vernon firefighters quick to douse fully involved truck fire

The fire was near multiple structures and spreading along the ground upon crews’ arrival

Black smoke billowed overhead on Dallas Road in Vernon as a truck parked in a driveway became fully engulfed in flames Thursday afternoon.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to the vehicle blaze around 3:40 p.m. April 15. When crews arrived the fire was fully involved, with flames beginning to spread to the front yard of the property.

Watch as Vernon firefighters respond to a fully involved truck fire at the end of Dallas Road, dousing the blaze in minutes. Crews still attending hot spots – more to come @VernonNews pic.twitter.com/U1PB35uqhc — Brendan Shykora (@brendanshykora) April 15, 2021

The burning truck was in a precarious position, nearby a home, a fence and other structures, but firefighters doused the flames within a minute of their arrival, before any neighbouring structures were damaged.

Vernon RCMP attended the scene while firefighters worked to clear the area of any hot spots.

No one was injured in the incident; BC Ambulance was not called to the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but the truck appeared to be a total loss.

