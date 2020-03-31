WATCH: Vernon nurse shares fears for frontline workers

Craig Gallagher shares video explaining mental and physical stress health-care workers face

A Vernon Jubilee Hospital nurse has provided an inside view of the mental and physical stress health care workers face amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Craig Gallagher posted a video on Facebook describing the concerns he has for his family and his fellow hospital staff.

Gallagher’s son has asthma, making him more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus. For this reason, Gallagher fears stepping into his own home after spending his day at the hospital.

“I had to explain to my kids that daddy won’t be home for a while. The level of exposure that I face, and all of my colleagues at the hospital face, is just too much of a risk to be bringing it home to my son with his asthma,” he said in the video.

“I will be at the hospital, sleeping in my car, sleeping wherever I can between my shifts.”

Gallagher said it’s not he first time he’s been on dangerous frontlines, having served with the British Army in Iraq.

“I know what it’s like to fear. I know what it feels like to be curled up in a fetal position during a rocket attack with just luck on your side, but it is nothing like the fear I feel now.”

Gallagher implores people to help health-care workers and the general public in the best way they can: stay inside as much as possible, and keep your distance.

“What I need your help with is stop your kids going to the park,” he pleaded. “Stop them from hanging out with each other, stop them from coming over and gaming.”

