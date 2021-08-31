Evidence markers line the parking lot near the Quesnel Seniors' Centre. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Watchdog probes RCMP-shooting of allegedly armed man sleeping in vehicle in Quesnel

An SUV with what appear to be over a dozen bullet holes is in the Quesnel Seniors’ Centre parking lot

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating a fatal police shooting in Quesnel.

The incident happened Tuesday, Aug. 31 at about 3:30 a.m. RCMP said in a statement that police were conducting a check on a vehicle parked in a lot at the 400-block of Carson Avenue. A man was sleeping inside and when approached allegedly reached for a firearm.

Shots were fired and the man was transported to hospital where he died.

Investigators could be seen surrounding a brown SUV parked near the Quesnel Seniors’ Centre later Tuesday. The vehicle had what appeared to be over a dozen bullet holes in the driver’s side back seat and windshield.

READ MORE: Police watchdog clears 100 Mile RCMP of wrongdoing after man dies in Williams Lake shelter

The windows of the SUV were broken. Unmarked and marked RCMP vehicles surrounded the SUV.

Police did not release any information about the indentity of the man. The incident is being probed by the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia, the agency that investigates all police-related incidents that end in injury or death.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

QuesnelRCMP

Previous story
Hate seeing people fidget? You might just have misokinesia: UBC study
Next story
Another 655 COVID-19 cases in B.C. Tuesday, two more deaths

Just Posted

A statue pictured as smoke blocks the sun in downtown Kelowna on July 27, 2021. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Smoky skies forecasted for the Okanagan Valley

An artist's rendering of the proposed development that would replace the Hiawatha RV Park in Kelowna. (Contributed)
Second phase of Hiawatha RV Park redevelopment in Kelowna revealed

A helicopter surveys the Mount Law wildfire, just above Preston Road and Glenrosa Road in West Kelowna on Wednesday, Aug. 18. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
‘Good progress’ continues to be made against Mount Law wildfire burning near West Kelowna

(Pixabay)
Annual golf fundraiser brings in $75K for BGC Okanagan