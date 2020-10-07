Water advisory in effect while upgrades on tap in Lake Country

Temporary supply change from Okanagan to Beaver Lake

More Lake Country residents are going to be under a water quality advisory while improvements are being made to an existing supply.

The primary pumphouse that delivers Okanagan Lake water to over 2,000 homes will be undergoing an upgrade. Pumphouse improvements include – electrical upgrades, increase pumping capacity, addition of a new ultraviolet treatment system and replacement of the existing chlorine disinfection system.

Starting Oct. 14, water delivered through to these properties will be from Beaver Lake. The changeover does not require a service interruption and will be temporary lasting over the winter until March 2021.

But Beaver Lake water supply is under a water quality advisory.

“This means if someone at the home has a compromised immune system, it is recommended that you speak to a physician prior to drinking tap water that has not been boiled,” the District of Lake Country said. “Residents may notice at times, throughout the changeover, that Beaver Lake water has more colour than Okanagan Lake water. Water discoloration does not pose any negative health impacts.”

Water quality advisories do not mean that all customers that have compromised immune systems cannot drink tap water. Interior Health who manages the health of the water systems suggests that you consult with a physician for guidance. If it is determined you should not drink tap water, you do not have to purchase or install a water filtration system. Boiling tap water prior to drinking it is the simplest and most cost-effective solution.

“The District apologizes for any inconvenience the temporary switchover may cause. Pumphouse upgrades are necessary to ensure the long-term safety and supply of the communities drinking water.”

If you have any questions email engineering@lakecountry.bc.ca or call 250-766-6677.

READ MORE: Lake Country to take next steps in improving water quality

READ MORE: Water outage planned for Lake Country neighbourhood

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Drinking water

B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer, COVID-19

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson battle over borrowing and spending

Operation Red Nose cancels safe ride service due to COVID-19 risks

Organization operates in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.

