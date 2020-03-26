(Capital News stock photo)

Water advisory issued for West Kelowna’s Lakeview Water System

The city issued the notice Wednesday evening

The City of West Kelowna has issued a water quality advisory for the Lakeview Water System.

Issued March 25 and effective until further notice, the elevated turbidity levels in the Rose Valley Reservoir requires that water be boiled for children, the elderly and those with weakened immunity.

“A safe alternate source of water is available at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. The water is free throughout the duration of the Water Quality Advisory. Please bring clean bottles and hoses for filling,” reads the city release.

The Asquith Road free tap is open from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. throughout Thursday with more times to be released on March 27.

The city’s Public Works Department is also performing high velocity water main flushing in key areas of the system to help refresh the water and remove minor sediment within the pipes.

Visit westkelownacity.ca for more information.

