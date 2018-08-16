Contributed

Water advisory lifted at Westbank First Nation

Indian reserve #9 was affected

The requirement for a rating less than 1Nephelometric Turbidity Units (NTU) for more than 48 hours has been achieved, and Westbank First Nations’s Water Quality Advisory has now been lifted.

Residents that are elderly or young children do not need to purchase bottled water or take any precautions.

The advisory impacted WFN’s Indian Reserve #9 only, and had been in place since May 18.

