Water, fire, police services top priorities to West Kelowna residents

Sidewalks, bike lanes, and alternate exits from Glenrosa and Casa Loma neighbourhoods also mentioned

West Kelowna council has heard that water, fire and police services are the top three priorities for residents.

The information comes from rounds of public consultation from Dec. 2021-Feb. 2022. The findings were presented to council during the Mar. 8 meeting. Road improvements and maintenance, sewer, sidewalks, parks and recreation and development services complete the list in order.

Residents also had the option to provide comments and feedback. The staff report to council showed several common themes, including adding sidewalks and bike lanes in the city, wanting specific details about future projects such as timelines and estimated costs, and alternate exits from the Glenrosa and Casa Loma neighbourhoods.

Results from public engagement for the 2022 budget and 2022 strategic priorities have been summarized for council for their consideration of adoption in the spring.

Council also gave second and third readings to its financial plan bylaw, which includes a 4.0 per cent tax increase for 2022.

