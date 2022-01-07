A broken water main flooded Wood Avenue in Armstrong Friday, Jan 7, 2022. (Trudy Damery photo)

A broken water main flooded Wood Avenue in Armstrong Friday, Jan 7, 2022. (Trudy Damery photo)

Water geyser floods Armstrong road

Water has been shut off in the immediate area while crews work on a fix

Crews are working to fix a water main break after a vehicle bumped into a fire hydrant in Armstrong Friday afternoon.

A large spout of water could be seen coming from the hydrant on Wood Avenue, nearby a residence, flooding the street.

Chief administrative officer Dawn Low said crews shut off the valve quickly and are currently working on a fix.

Water has been shut off for residents along the single block of Wood Avenue. No estimated time is available for when the water will be turned back on.

Drivers are advised to watch for city workers who may be diverting traffic around the incident.

READ MORE: Highway 97 south of Vernon fully closed

READ MORE: ‘Avoid travel,’ Vernon urges on snow-covered roads/highways

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

DrivingWater

Previous story
Vernon logging company ‘could have done more’ to prevent landslides, watchdog says
Next story
27 out of 130 passengers on Sunwing party flight to Mexico back in Canada: Duclos

Just Posted

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna council to revieve city’s Action Plan 2022

A semi-truck jack-knifed on Highway 97 south of Vernon is blocking traffic heading to Kelowna. (Cory Blasner photo)
UPDATE: Highway 97 south of Vernon reopened

Meghan McCreight received her award in Vancouver from the Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training Anne Kang (Irving K. Barber/BC Scholarship Society)
Okanagan College grad wins award and breaks barriers for women

DriveBC’s webcams show the current snow and rain conditions along the Coquihalla. (DriveBC)
Highways 3 and 5 closed again due to winter weather