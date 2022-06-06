City crews and police arrive to the road wash out around 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening. (Facebook)

Water main break floods Penticton Avenue, repairs unlikely due to high creek levels

Repairs may not be able to be completed for a few weeks until spring streamflows dissipate

Due to the proximity to Penticton Creek and high water levels, Penticton city crews were not able to complete repairs to the water main that failed Sunday evening near the 1400 block of Penticton Avenue.

The site has been made safe for general traffic and two lanes are now open. The location of the water main failure is cordoned off with barricades and cones. The sidewalk on the north side of Penticton Ave. is also closed at this time. The westbound lane of Penticton Avenue will remain in gravel until a planned repair can be coordinated.

At this time there is no disruption to the water distribution system.

Water Treatment Plant staff are working to maintain the supply of treated water supplied from Penticton Creek.

More information about the planned repairs will be provided once details are available, said the city in an updated press release Monday morning.

Repairs may not be able to be completed for a few weeks until spring streamflows dissipate.

Residents are reminded that streamflows on Penticton Creek are normal for this time of year and the creek has capacity to accommodate increases resulting from recent rainfall.

Residents on Penticton Avenue took to Facebook pages with video of muddy water coming down the roadway that runs beside a fast flowing Penticton Creek.

