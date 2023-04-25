Killiney Beach subdivision boil water advisory. Photo MCG

Killiney Beach subdivision boil water advisory. Photo MCG

Water main break prompts boil water notice for some Killiney Beach residents

Those affected by the notice are asked to bring water to a rolling boil for at least 60 seconds

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for some residents of Killiney Beach.

The notice affects the following properties serviced in the Killiney Beach subdivision located off Westside Road:

•9614 – 9674 Keithley Road
•502 – 519 Leah Road

Affected customers were notified of the boil water notice Monday evening following emergency repairs to a break on the main servicing these properties.

Those affected by the notice are asked to bring water to a rolling boil for at least 60 seconds. Once the boiled water is cooled it may be used for drinking, brushing teeth and washing and preparing food. Customers may wish to consider using an alternate, safe water source such as bottled or distilled water.

For information visit the Regional District website water system webpage (rdco.com/water) or contact RDCO Environmental Services at engineer@rdco.com or 250-469-6241.

READ MORE: Around 30 businesses hit in Kelowna ‘scratching’ vandalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCentral Okanagan Regional DistrictDrinking water

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Drugs and 3 weapons worth $32K found in inmate’s cell at Abbotsford prison
Next story
BC Ferries removing booking fee if you’re travelling for medical reasons

Just Posted

The city has been working with Microsoft to develop a chatbot that will answer questions, provide information and, eventually, process certain planning and development permits. (Photo/pixabay).
‘Come with me if you want to plan’: City of Kelowna looks to artificial intelligence

Noelle now loves hikes and getting dirty. (BC SPCA/ Submitted)
Pregnant dog chained up in freezing Kelowna basement now enjoys morning snuggles

Killiney Beach subdivision boil water advisory. Photo MCG
Water main break prompts boil water notice for some Killiney Beach residents

(RCMP/Submitted)
Around 30 businesses hit in Kelowna ‘scratching’ vandalism