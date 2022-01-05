Water main burst in West Kelowna Estates neighbourhood

The main burst around 9 pm on Jan. 4

West Kelowna Estates residents may experience low to no water pressure through Wednesday. (File photo)

Residents of the West Kelowna Estates neighbourhood may be experiencing reduced water pressure as city crews work to repair a water main break that occurred last night (Jan. 4).

The break is located along the 1600 block on Scott Crescent. As a result, 1400, 1500 and 1600 blocks of Scott Crescent and residents on Griffiths Place or in the Diamond View subdivision may be impacted.

City crews will be on-site to repair the break this morning and will provide updates on repair timelines and any water quality advisories if they are required.

Motorists in the area are advised to use caution and drive slowly.

