Water off for some Killiney Beach residents Thursday

Homes in the Brant, Houghton, Winchester and Keithly Roads area of Killiney Beach will have their water turned off for a few hours Thursday while a generator is installed for the area’s water system. —Image: Google Maps

A number of customers of the Killiney Beach Water System will be without water for about two hours Thursday as crews install a generator at the Winchester control room.

The work is scheduled for May 31, from noon until 2 p.m. and will impact customers living on:

• Winchester Road

• Brant Road

• Houghton Road

• Even addresses from 9544 to 9574 Keithly Road.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan says crews will work as quickly as possible to install the generator and get water flowing again.

In advance of the interruption, it’s recommended those residents who will be impacted:

• Shut off hot and cold faucets and any equipment that requires water

• Store sufficient drinking water for the interruption

• Isolate supply to hot water tanks. If not isolated, avoid running hot water as impurities could be drawn into the hot water tank and could cause problems with its operation says the RDCO.

Residents should also fill their bathtubs with water to use for toilet flushing and only flush when absolutely necessary. Use anti-bacterial hand sanitizer for hand washing.

Once the water supply has been restored, it’s recommended that affected residents run a cold water tap for five to ten minutes to ensure water runs clear an once that’s the case, it is safe to drink the water and to use hot water.

Only Killiney Beach water customers listed above will be affected by the generator installation work.

