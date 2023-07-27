Water outages planned in Lake Country’s Okanagan Centre

Municipal water will be unavailable for some residents on July 28 and 31

A planned water outage will be taking place in Lake Country on July 28 and 31.

The district says it’s almost finished with the Okanagan Centre Watermain Replacement Project.

A water main tie-in is being completed and requires a temporary shutdown for the work to be done.

Between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the scheduled days there will be no municipal water supply to a handful of properties.

When water is restored, residents are reminded that it is normal for it to first appear discoloured and taps should be flushed before the water is used.

Questions about the project can be directed to Adam Cochrane at (250)739-2567.

