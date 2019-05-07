Beverlie Dietze with James Irvine and Catherine O’Moore from Waterplay Solutions Corp. in the Waterplay Test Pad photo- contributed

Water park research aids Kelowna firm make waves globally

Waterplay Solutions Corp. is now growing a global clientele

Children splashing themselves and each other in a water park hardly seems the topic for focused research, but you’re not Beverlie Dietze, Okanagan College’s director of learning and applied research.

And neither are you the engineers and designers at Waterplay Solutions Corp., the Kelowna-based company with a growing, global clientele.

There’s lots to learn, it turns out, when children set their minds and imaginations to having fun in a waterpark. And where business is concerned, figuring out how to ensure children get the most from their play is good business for a company such as Waterplay Solutions.

“We’re passionate about play,” said Shanley Hutchinson, the creative manager at Waterplay Solutions.

“Play, by its very nature, as a universal, inclusive language within communities, makes the world more livable and socially just. The products we create do so much more than spray water, they create moments where children explore, imagine, push their boundaries and test their theories. When a child is playing their brain is in a constant state of learning, problem solving and critical thinking – whether it’s the associated physics, the engineering that underpins the equipment, or the math that might be involved in the layout – this is where our collaboration with Beverlie has been very insightful.”

READ MORE: Adrenaline Adventure Park back on the table for South Okanagan

READ MORE: How much did the Ogopogo statue weigh at City Park?

Beyond leading the college’s research activities, she is an internationally-known expert on early childhood education and outdoor play. She’s written and co-authored seven different books and has been a driving force in bringing the importance of outdoor play into focus for those who educate early childhood educators.

Last year, Dietze and Waterplay Solutions secured a $24,930 federal grant through the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council’s (NSERC) Engage program to work together to build business opportunities incorporating some of those outdoor play principles in design thinking at Waterplay Solutions.

Dietze, at first, was amazed at the global reach of Waterplay Solutions.

“Not many people realize there’s a company like this in our midst. From Australia to Carolina, France to Fort St. John, from the Netherlands to Chile and Indonesia, you can find the company’s installations amazing children.

“What’s clear is that they give a lot of thought about children’s play and development and what goes into their product. What I’ve been able to do is highlight how Waterplay Solutions products contribute to children’s curiosity and areas of development, such as language, literacy, self-regulation skills, and foundational Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) discoveries that support later academic performance.”

An example that Dietze points to is a recent visit to a park in Australia where the waterpark features provided children with numerous play options and experiences including the interplay between shadows of some of the water park features with the space and how those might inspire children.

“As a global company we team up with amazing people around the world who help bring our dream of connecting the world through play to reality – Beverlie is one of these people. When we can design a product to capitalize on a child’s natural curiosity and sense of wonderment we create something truly beneficial to the child, the community he or she lives in, and the world that child grows up to be a part of,” said Hutchinson.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hot cars hide dirty money, B.C. organized crime investigation shows

Just Posted

Kelowna nurse uses social media to find humour in the workplace

Chantelle Devost told the Capital News about her scrubs store and nursing memes for Nurses Week

Kelowna Judo Club celebrates annual tournament

The Okanagan Open had eight clubs compete in fun competitions

Cat cafe a big success at Lake Country Art Gallery

The Okanagan Humane Society combined art and kitten adoption

That Awful Variety show doesn’t live up to its name

The live music and comedy show gives Kelowna’s music scene a unique experience

Big Bike riding through downtown Kelowna this week

From May 8 to May 10 the Heart and Stroke Big Bike Ride will start and end at the art gallery

Dancing birds caught on camera

Enderby resident Barb Tomlinson caught two Western Grebe birds performing a mating dance in Salmon Arm.

Bikers plan to give bullied Shuswap girl a lift

Two groups of motorcyclists from Alberta plan to visit Haldane Elementary on May 10.

RCMP buy prolific crook a ferry ticket after he is banned from Vancouver Island

38-year-old was nabbed with a bait bike in Nanaimo

Pilot project to use MedicAlert bracelets for B.C. youth with mental health conditions

Bracelets used for people with dementia, medication allergies to be tested at BC Children’s Hospital

Family remembers young B.C. man killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

Public celebration of life for Micah Messent to take place in the Comox Valley

Man charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Calgary woman, toddler

Bodies of 25-year-old Jasmine Lovett and 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson found in the Rocky Mountains

Dwayne ‘The Rockfish’ Johnson, a preemie pup found near B.C. dock, now at rescue centre

It took many helping hands to transport Dwayne to veterinarians in Vancouver

Hot cars hide dirty money, B.C. organized crime investigation shows

Buying and selling super-cars an international money laundering tactic

Okanagan man in critical condition after assault at beach

A Penticton man has been charged in relation to the incident

Most Read