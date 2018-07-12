Pexels

Water pipes need an upgrade to handle fires in Okanagan Centre

The District of Lake Country met with Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

The District of Lake Country met with the minister of infrastructure this week to discuss upgrades for Okanagan Centre’s water supply and the area’s water pipes so the district will be better prepared for fires.

“We had a good chat and talked about our building and water systems. Not everything fits the program that they’re doing, they’re doing water and wastewater right now,” Mayor James Baker said, after the meeting July 10 with Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.

Greg Buchholz, director of infrastructure with the district, said the district is creating a grant application for the $9.7 million project, which will upgrade old pipes in Okanagan Centre and improve the water treatment process at the Okanagan Lake pump house.

“In terms of domestic supply, (the pipes are) fine. Where we really are underserved there is with respect to fire protection and sufficient fire flow,” Buchholz said, adding the district has experienced failures with the old pipes.

“The soils are shifting and we have old asbestos pipes that are very susceptible to movement.”

He said the district has been working on getting pipe upgrades for the past few years, before the Okanagan Centre wildfire that destroyed multiple homes in 2017.

“We’ve got a larger pipe diameters up in that area so we didn’t have a problem there with what the system was designed to do, but had the wind shifted north, and come into the populated areas of Okanagan Centre core area, then we would’ve had issues with that water system not being up to snuff,” he said.

Buchholz said the pump house and pipe upgrades are considered top priories in the district. If approved, the federal government will pay for 50 per cent, the province will pay 33 per cent and the district will pay the rest, he said.

The pumphouse serves Okanagan Centre and Winfield.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Weird happenings around South Okanagan storage business
Next story
Liberal promise to set strict rules for unpaid interns pushed to 2019

Just Posted

B.C. country singer competing for country music award with Shania Twain

Madeline Merlo and Shania Twain are two of five nominees for female artist of the year.

Crews mop up scene of West Kelowna house fire

The fire started this morning on Sageview Road

West Kelowna neighbourhood worries about future after explosion

Owner of the home says there was nothing he could do to prevent it

Water pipes need an upgrade to handle fires in Okanagan Centre

The District of Lake Country met with Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Pot and alcohol delivery app to launch in Kelowna

Designated Delivery announced via Twitter its app will be available in Kelowna

Rare stinky ‘corpse’ flower soon to bloom at B.C. conservatory

Corpse flower will soon bloom, release stench, at the Bloedel Conservatory in Queen Elizabeth Park

B.C. country singer competing for country music award with Shania Twain

Madeline Merlo and Shania Twain are two of five nominees for female artist of the year.

New bat moving into B.C.

Canyon bat recorded at Skaha Bluffs near Penticton

Breaking: Grass fire east of Kamloops pegged at 5 hectares

A large plume of smoke can be seen from the city and the fire has closed Shuswap Road.

Conservation investigating video of kids feeding bears in B.C.

The Vancouver-area family were allegedly seen handing out food though an open window of a home

PHOTOS: 4 renters, kittens escape Lower Mainland house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hot spots and are unsure of damages at this time

Erbenich prime time for Dr. Lee

North Okanagan Women’s Soccer League roundup

Fallen hiker rescued from trail

A man was rescued from an area above Smith Creek in West Kelowna

Okanagan students celebrate heritage at provincial fair

Local students shared their heritage projects one last time at the public showcase on July 7.

Most Read