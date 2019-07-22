Water quality advisory for Killiney Beach

Water quality advisory for 290 Killiney Beach properties

Regional District of Central Okanagan issued the advisory on Monday

A water quality advisory for those on the Killiney Beach water system is being issued by the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

The advisory affects 290 properties serviced in the Killiney Beach subdivision located off Westside Road.

Regional District staff recommends that as a precaution those customers and any others who may wish to take additional precautions should follow Interior Health guidelines. All water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth should be boiled for at least one minute or customers should use a safe alternative to water from the tap such as bottled or distilled water.

For information visit the Regional District website water system webpage or contact RDCO Environmental Services at engineer@cord.bc.ca or 250-469-6241.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sexual assaults, extortion on the rise even as crime rates stay low: Stats Canada
Next story
Two brands of ice cream sandwiches recalled due to presence of metal

Just Posted

Lake Country resident has concerns about replacing public docks

Woman said she was displeased to have heard the news from local media, instead of government

Two-vehicle collision involving motorhome on Highway 97

No injuries have been reported on the scene

Kelowna homeowners asked to trim back trees

Kelowna is reminded residents they are responsible for trees and shrubs

Cannabis company to expand in Kelowna

GTEC enters into agreement to acquire facility in Kelowna

Water quality advisory for 290 Killiney Beach properties

Regional District of Central Okanagan issued the advisory on Monday

See Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers in the new ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood’ trailer

Movie comes to Canada on Nov. 22, 2019

Surrey court clerk files human rights complaint related to concussion

Deborah A. Ryane claims her employer discriminated against her on basis of mental disability

House arrest for ‘vicious’ back-alley attack on South Okanagan man

Thomas Brayden Kruger-Allen was at the Mule Nightclub prior to the assault

Visual artists, musicians to gather at Summerland Ornamental Gardens

Events scheduled for July 28 and Aug. 25

Food fight: Liberals, Tories trade shots as pre-campaign battles intensify

Health Canada released an overhauled document that did away with traditional food groups and portion sizes

North Okanagan begins community child care planning

Local Kara Wilhelms hired as project lead in Enderby

VIDEO: Bystander training gains traction as tool to prevent sexual harassment, violence

Julia Gartley was sexually assaulted after an event, and no one stepped in to help

Shuswap air cadet contests Department of National Defence gender policy

Haircut inspires challenge of regulation around male/female identity

North Okanagan residents warned of road closure

Cherryville bridge closures planned

Most Read