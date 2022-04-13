Water quality advisory for Star Place water system near Trepanier Road

A water quality advisory has been issued for residents served by the Star Place water system in the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area.

It affects eight properties connected to the community water system on Star Place, off Trepanier Road near the Okanagan Connector (Hwy 97-C). Increased turbidity in the water system source from the spring runoff has resulted in water quality that might impact children, the elderly or those with weakened immune systems. Roadside sign notices will be in place to let residents know of the advisory.

It’s recommended that Star Place water customers follow Interior Health guidelines, especially people with weakened immune systems, the elderly, children, and those wishing for additional precautions. All water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for at least one minute or customers should use a safe alternative to water from the tap such as bottled or distilled water.

The water quality advisory will continue until further notice and testing confirms the water is within acceptable Canadian Drinking Water Guidelines.

For information visit the Central Okanagan Regional District website water system webpage.

