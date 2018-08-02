Water Quality Advisory for the Pritchard Water System issued

In consultation with the Interior Health Authority, the City of West Kelowna has lifted the boil water advisory and issued a water quality advisory for the Pritchard Water System as testing indicated the turbidity level is below 1.0 NTU.

The Sunnyside and West Kelowna Estates Water Systems remain on a water quality advisory.

A water quality advisory means children, the elderly, people with weakened immunity and anyone else seeking added protection should use boiled water, or an alternative, safe source, for drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing food, making beverages and ice and mixing baby formula.

Water system customers can view an interactive map developed by the Interior Health Authority indicating boundaries of water systems and water quality advisories at drinkingwaterforeveryone.ca/advisorymap/

In July, the City connected the Pritchard Water System to the Sunnyside Water System to secure a more reliable source of water for Pritchard users, as recommended in the Water Utility Master Plan. This was originally expected to occur after the completion of the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant, however, persistent water quality issues within the Pritchard system prompted the earlier connection.

Residents impacted by water quality advisories have free access to the Bulk Water Station located at the intersection of Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. A tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the station. Users must bring their own containers and hoses if needed and ensure the containers are clean and suitable for potable water.

