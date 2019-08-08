Water quality advisory for Westshore water system in West Kelowna

Over 265 properties in the Westshore Estates subdivision located off Westside Road are affected

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) has issued a water quality advisory for the Westshore Estates area.

More than 265 properties will be affected by the advisory.

Increased turbidity in the water system has resulted in water quality that might impact children, the elderly or those with weakened immune systems.

The health risk is classified as modest at this time, but RDCO recommends that as a precaution, Westshore Estates water customers follow Interior Health guidelines. All water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth should be boiled for at least one minute or customers should use a safe alternative to water from the tap such as bottled or distilled water.

The advisory will remain in effect until turbidity returns to normal levels.

For more information, visit regionaldistrict.com/water.

