Water Quality Advisory in effect for those living in Kelowna’s Glenmore-Ellison area

The Glenmore-Ellison Improvement District has downgraded the boil water notice it issued in March for parts of its Ellison service area.

In consultation with the Interior Health Authority, the improvement district lowered the notice to a water quality advisory for 97 customers in the the unincorporated area of the Regional District of Central Okanagan east of Kelowna. The system gets its water from Mill Creek.

On Mar. 31, , the GEID issued the boil water notice due to increased raw water turbidity in Mill Creek.

According to the GEID, any properties under a water quality advisory have water considered to be just “fair” in quality due to elevated cloudiness. IH recommends children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems boil their water for one minute or use safe alternative options such as bottled water.

Owners of public facilities must post water quality advisories at all sinks or drinking water fountains accessed by the public. Alternatively, public fountains and taps may be turned off. As opportunities arise, the owners must also advise their clientele verbally of the advisory.

Ongoing monitoring and disinfection is being maintained said the GEID

For further information contact the the improvement district office by phone at 250-763-6506.

