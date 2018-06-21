Water quality advisory in Kelowna lifted

After a month of warnings, officials say testing shows water quality is good again

The water quality advisory that has been in place for all City of Kelowna water utility customers for the last month has been lifted.

In consultation with the Interior Health Authority, drinking water from City Water Utility intakes has been monitored, tested, and is now consistently showing good results, says the city. So the advisory caused by turbidity in the water is over.

On Thursday, city hall said all businesses and public facilities on the Kelowna Water Utility can now remove water quality advisory notifications posted at all tap and sink locations.

The advisory was originally issued May 15 for the majority of residents and businesses that get their water from the city utility. It was expanded to include all city water customers on May 25. Elevated turbidity levels noted at city water intake systems triggered the advisory.

“Turbidity levels at all city water intakes have dropped into the normal range again. Now that we are seeing consistently high water quality across the board, we can confidently rescind the advisory,” said Ed Hoppe, water quality and customer care supervisor.

The City of Kelowna Water Utility is one of four major water providers operating within municipal boundaries. On June 4, the city assumed ownership of the South East Kelowna Irrigation District and as part of the Phase 1 – Kelowna Integrated Water project, will build a new drinking water system to supply City Utility drinking water to more than 2,200 southeast Kelowna customers.

A water quality advisory for SEKID customers, issued on May 31 remains in place.

A number of water quality alerts also remain in place in other parts of the Central Okanagan. Check with your water service provider for the most up-to-date information.

