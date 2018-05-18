Image: Pixabay photo

Water quality advisory issued by Westbank First Nation

Advisory now in place for WFN reserve No. 9

Due to increased turbidity (cloudiness) in the drinking water, the Westbank First Nation Utilities has issued a water quality advisory for it No. 9 reserve, effective noon Friday and running until further notice.

It is recommended children, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems or those needing additional immune protection, drink boiled water or use a safe alternative.

For regular updates and to utilize the interactive map in determining if you reside in the affected area, please visit the Westbank First Nation website at wfn.ca.

Residential inquiries can be directed to the WFN Utilities Department at 250-707-3332.

Commercial business inquiries, please contact the First Nations Health Authority at 778-875-3486.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cloudy skies for the long weekend
Next story
Splash park opens in Lake Country

Just Posted

Water quality advisory issued by Westbank First Nation

Advisory now in place for WFN reserve No. 9

Splash park opens in Lake Country

Are you ready for May long?

Okanagan hockey tournament gives back to the next generation

Grindstone Award Foundation women’s hockey tournament in Kelowna and Girls Rock the Rink

Big spending Ben

B.C. Liberal Ben Stewart far outspent all his opponents in the February Kelowna West byelection

Military swooping in to help Central Okanagan

Canadian military helping Central Okanagan crews in flood preparation

Cloudy skies for the long weekend

Anticipate rain and cloudy skies all weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Fans head to Windsor; Charles to walk Markle down the aisle

Markle asked the heir to the British throne to offer a supporting elbow in St. George’s Chapel

Plane with 104 on board crashes on takeoff in Cuba

Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport

Homeowners hire lawyer to fight speculation tax

B.C. government notified of pending class action lawsuit

BREAKING: Arrest made in 30-year cold case of murdered B.C. couple

William Earl Talbott II, a 55-year-old man from Seattle was taken into custody on Thursday

B.C. man arrested after women report disturbing phone calls

Suspect threatened to kill victim’s family if she did not engage in sexually explicit conversation

Young parents finishing high school get B.C. childcare subsidy boost

Monthly subsidy is now $1,500 per month for parents younger than 24 with child born four years prior

Hydrogen vehicles entering zero-emission auto market in B.C.

B.C. getting its first hydrogen filling stations in Victoria, Metro Vancouver

Whitecaps hope to make good on their scoring chances against FC Dallas

In both games the Whitecaps needed second-half goals to overcome deficits and settle for 2-2 draws

Most Read