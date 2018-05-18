Water quality advisory issued by Westbank First Nation

Advisory now in place for WFN reserve No. 9

Due to increased turbidity (cloudiness) in the drinking water, the Westbank First Nation Utilities has issued a water quality advisory for it No. 9 reserve, effective noon Friday and running until further notice.

It is recommended children, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems or those needing additional immune protection, drink boiled water or use a safe alternative.

For regular updates and to utilize the interactive map in determining if you reside in the affected area, please visit the Westbank First Nation website at wfn.ca.

Residential inquiries can be directed to the WFN Utilities Department at 250-707-3332.

Commercial business inquiries, please contact the First Nations Health Authority at 778-875-3486.

