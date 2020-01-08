Water quality advisory issued for Black Mountain Irrigation District in Kelowna

The district said the advisory is due to a leak in the system’s primary water transmisison main

A Water Quality Advisory (WQA) has been issued for Black Mountain Irrigation District users (File photo)

A water quality advisory has been issued for Black Mountain Irrigation District (BMID) system users in Kelowna.

The advisory impacts residents living around Highway 33 and residents living east of Highway 97 in Kelowna.

BMID said the advisory is due to a leak in the system’s primary water transmission main. To fix the leak, BMID said the district’s water will have to bypass a disinfection facility during repairs.

READ MORE: Black Mountain under 24-hour water quality advisory

In the meantime, the district said all users seeking a higher protection of water should either boil their water or obtain it from an alternative source.

BMID said infants, the elderly and people with immune systems should also take precautions and boil their water during the advisory.

To remain up-to-date on the advisory, you can visit the district’s website.

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.