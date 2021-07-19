A water quality advisory is in place for West Kelowna’s Lakeview/Rose Valley system. (Black Press Media file)

Water quality advisory issued for West Kelowna’s Lakeview/Rose Valley system

The advisory is in place until further notice

The City of West Kelowna has issued a water quality advisory for the Lakeview/Rose Valley system.

The advisory is effective immediately and will be in place until further notice. The city said the advisory was put in place in consultation with Interior Health and is due to the increasing turbidity in the Rose Valley Reservoir.

Children, the elderly and those who are immunocompromised must use water brought to a rolling boil for a minute or longer. Otherwise, the city is advising residents to find an alternative water source for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and drinks and washing fruits and vegetables.

The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads is open for residents who need it. Residents can fill up at the site for free while the advisory is in place.

Residents will need to bring clean bottles to fill up.

To see if your water source is part of the affected area, visit the city’s map.

City of West KelownaDrinking waterOkanagan

