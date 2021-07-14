Water quality advisory issued for West Kelowna’s Sunnyside/Pritchard system

The City of West Kelowna has issued a precautionary water quality advisory for the Sunnyside/Pritchard Water System.

Children, elderly and those with weakened immune systems must seek alternative safe sources of water or use water that has been boiled for one minute or longer for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula, washing produce and preparing food and beverages. A safe source of water is available at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads and customers can use the station for free throughout the duration of the advisory.

The advisory was issued as a result of an unexpected mechanical issue that may have released unchlorinated water into the water service area. The mechanical issue has since been resolved and the system is operating normally, said the City of West Kelowna in a statement. The precautionary advisory will remain in effect until the city receives results of their water tests.

“The city will advise customers as soon as possible when it is able to end the advisory,” said the City of West Kelowna in a July 14 statement.

To determine if you are affected by the water system, you can vist the city’s Water Quality Advisory Map at westkelownacity.ca/waterquality.

