The Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant remains under construction with completion anticipated in 2022. (Photo: City of West Kelowna)

Water quality advisory issued in West Kelowna

The notice affects customers on the Lakeview/Rose Valley water system

The City of West Kelowna is issuing a water quality advisory for the Lakeview/Rose Valley water system.

Officials have detected increasing turbidity in the Rose Valley Reservoir, which can allow bacteria, viruses and microorganisms to attach themselves to suspended particles, avoiding disinfection.

You can see whether you’re affected by viewing the city’s water quality advisory map.

The city says children, the elderly and those with weakened immunity must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more or seek an alternative safe source. This includes water used for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables, and any other consumption.

A safe source of water is available at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. Customers can use the station free throughout the duration of the Water Quality Advisory.

