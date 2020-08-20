Water quality advisory lifted for Killiney Beach

The advisory affected 290 properties in the subdivision off Westside Road

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has rescinded a water quality advisory for customers of the Killiney Beach Water System in the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area, following consultations with Interior Health.

Turbidity in the Okanagan Lake water source is once again within the acceptable and safe Canadian guidelines for drinking water quality, the district said Thursday. The advisory that was initiated on Aug. 6 affected 290 properties connected to the community water system off located off Westside Road.

The Regional District provides water service to just over 1,000 connections in the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West electoral areas including Falcon Ridge, Killiney Beach, Star Place, Sunset Ranch, Westshore Estates and Upper Fintry, Shalal Road, Valley of the Sun.

