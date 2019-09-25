Water quality advisory lifted for Lakeview Water System

A water quality advisory has been lifted for Lakeview Water System users in West Kelowna.

The City of West Kelowna has lifted a water quality advisory for the Lakeview Water system, which went into effect Sept. 16.

With the advisory lifted, residents are no longer being advised to boil their tap water for at least a minute before consuming it, using it to wash food or brush teeth.

The city has also stopped offering free water at its bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads.

Currently there are no other water quality advisories impacting West Kelowna residents.

To remain up-to-date on future advisories, residents are asked to sign up for automatic email notifications by going onto the City of West Kelowna website.

