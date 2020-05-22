Water quality advisory rescinded for Killiney Beach

The advisory was first put in place on May 11

The water quality advisory for the Killiney Beach system has been rescinded.

According to the Regional District of Central Okanagan, the precautionary advisory was put in place on May 11 due to high turbidity within Okanagan Lake but levels are now acceptable and safe.

290 properties are connected to the water system located off Westside Road.

For more information on water quality advisories and notifications, visit this site.

