Water quality advisory rescinded for Lakeview System users in West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna has rescinded a water quality advisory for Lakeview system users.

The city issued the advisory on Tuesday, Jan. 24 due to high turbidity that was recorded at several of its monitoring systems.

After crews completed water main flushing earlier this week, the city said testing confirmed that the water was safe to drink again.

Since July of 2019, West Kelowna has been under at least one water quality advisory/boil water notice each month.

Lakeview water system users in West Kelowna have also been under at least three different water quality advisories since last September.

To remain up-to-date on advisories or alerts in West Kelowna, you can visit the city’s website.

