Water quality advisory rescinded for Lakeview water system in West Kelowna

The water quality advisory was required March 25 due to turbidity levels in Rose Valley Reservoir

The City of West Kelowna has rescinded a water quality advisory notice for the Lakeview water system.

The water quality advisory was required March 25 due to elevated turbidity levels in Rose Valley Reservoir. The city has conducted comprehensive testing and received all mandatory laboratory confirmations necessary to rescind the advisory.

With quality now good in all City of West Kelowna water systems, free access is no longer available at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads.

Residents who wish to access the station, for a fee, can apply to the city for an account and access code by emailing ub.finance@westkelownacity.ca or calling 778-797-8850. The station receives water via the Powers Creek Water Treatment Plant.

