Water quality advisory rescinded for West Kelowna Estates

There are no water advisories in effect in West Kelowna at this time

file photo

In consultation with the Interior Health Authority, the Water Quality Advisory for the West Kelowna Estates Water Services Area has been rescinded on Dec.7.

Necessary repairs and maintenance on the system have been completed and turbidity has returned to acceptable levels.

READ ALSO: West Kelowna Warriors drop home game to Merritt, battle Vernon on Saturday

READ ALSO: West Kelowna Chistmas light up

There are currently no water quality advisories in effect in West Kelowna and free water will no longer be provided at West Kelowna’s Bulk Water Station.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Half of Canada’s chinook salmon populations in decline: scientists
Next story
2-year investigations nets $900,000 in refunds for payday loan customers

Just Posted

Kelowna, Lake Country boundary has odd history with old whiskey distillery

Coun. Bill Scarrow is still advocating for a boundary change

Sellers Market T.V. show returns to Kelowna

They are now looking for homeowners that want to be featured on the show

Gellatly Nut Farm’s Winter Magic returns for another year

The spectacle returns Dec. 15

Water quality advisory rescinded for West Kelowna Estates

There are no water advisories in effect in West Kelowna at this time

Kootnekoff: ‘Tis the season

It’s that time of year again. The holiday season is upon us.… Continue reading

Cookies and puppies at the Kelowna BC SPCA

The Kelowna BC SPCA is hosting it’s annual Christmas bake sale on Dec. 15

B.C. suspends Chinese portion of Asian forestry trade mission due to Huawei arrest

Huawei’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou was detained at the request of U.S. in Vancouver

Canadians spent $1.7 billion dollars online in December 2017

Online retail sales accounted for 3.4 per cent of total retail sales

2-year investigations nets $900,000 in refunds for payday loan customers

Consumer Protection BC says selling practices were ‘aggressive and deceptive’

China: Canada’s detention of Huawei exec ‘vile in nature’

Huawei is the biggest global supplier of network gear for phone and internet companie

Judge rules private landowners can’t block public access to B.C. lake

The Nicola Valley ranch’s position was that it owned Stoney Lake and Minnie Lake

Half of Canada’s chinook salmon populations in decline: scientists

Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife In Canada says some are in danger of disappearing

When will we get results on B.C.’s electoral referendum?

Elections BC said it depends on the number of ballots it receives

One of B.C.’s major poinsettia producers says business is booming

Hilltop Greenhouses in Saanich grows 100,000 poinsettias a year

Most Read