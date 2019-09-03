Water quality advisoty issued for Rose Valley residences, Mar Jok Elementary

The City of West Kelowna has issued a water quality advisory for a portion of the Rose Valley community.
In consultation of Interior Health, the city sent the notice at 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and will be on until further notice in the Rose Valley subdivision including Mar Jok Elementary School and other properties along McDougall Road.
The advisory is due to a water line break at a nearby construction site causing increased turbidity at the following streets:
- Rosewood Drive, full length from Westlake Road to end
- McDougall Road, addresses from Rosewood Drive to 2175 McDougall Road
- Rose Meadow Drive
- Rose Anne Court
- Rose Hill Place
- Rose Tree Road
- Rosealee Lane, address going southwest from Rosewood Drive to 1905 Rosealee Lane
- Rosealee Lane, all addresses northeast of Rosewood Drive
- Rosewood Court
- Jok Mar Court
- Rosealee Court
- Rosemary Court
- Rose Abby Drive
The advisory warms of the risk of consuming drinking water, especially among the elderly, young children and people with weakened immune systems.
Free water is available at Shannon Lake Road and Asquith Road.
More information available at westkelownacity.ca/waterquality.
