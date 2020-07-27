Water restrictions in place for the Falcon Ridge area

The RDCO is banning outdoor irrigation for all properties served by the water system off of Highway 33 south.

Customers of the Falcon Ridge water system are being asked not to water outside until further notice due to pump issues.

The Regional District of the Central Okanagan (RDCO), is banning outdoor irrigation for all properties served by the water system off of Highway 33 south.

This will provide adequate water supply in the system reservoir for indoor water use. Region District staff are working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible and return to a normal stage 2, twice-weekly outdoor irrigation schedule.

Failing to adhere to the outdoor stage 4 irrigation ban could result in a fine of $300.

The Regional District maintains and operates six water systems servicing just over 1,000 connections in the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West electoral areas.

Water