Water restrictions in Southeast Kelowna, Crawford having positive impact on city utility

Once-a-week water restrictions in southeast Kelowna and Crawford are having a positive impact on the expansion of the city utility’s water system into the area. File Photo

Once-a-week water restrictions in southeast Kelowna and the Crawford area are having a positive impact on the expansion of the city utility’s water system into the area, which is designed to provide clean drinking water to 2,000 homes.

“We’re pleased to see that the water restrictions put in place late last week are working to ensure reservoirs in the system are able to keep up with demand and allow adequate supply for domestic uses and fire protection,” said Kevin Van Vliet, the utility services manager at the City of Kelowna. “With continued responsible use of water, we hope to be able to move to twice per week irrigating soon.”

Affected residents have been assigned a weekly watering day, where watering restrictions and designated watering times include:

Manual sprinklers may operate between 6 a.m. – 10 a.m., and 7 p.m. – 12 a.m. on the designated day

Automatic sprinklers may operate from 12 a.m. – 6 a.m. on the designated day

Fruit trees and vegetable gardens may be watered Tuesdays and Fridays between 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. , and 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Hand watering with a spring-loaded hose to maintain plant health can occur ON ANY DAY. Please hand water in the morning or evening to conserve water.

Residents in these areas are also prohibited to pressure wash houses, driveways or outdoor furniture, fill pools or hot tubs and wash cars using potable water supply at this time.

“We appreciate the patience of area residents and their compliance in making adjustments to watering schedules during this transition period,” said Van Vliet.

Residents who are unsure of what their designated watering day is, or if their property is impacted, can visit http://www.kelowna.ca/water.

