Water runs rapidly, flows over Parkinson bike trail and courts

Kelowna is still under a state of emergency

Water damage seemed relatively well contained Wednesday despite heavy rainfall that followed on the footsteps of record-hot weather.

The water flow in Mission Creek quickened to a flow of more than 120 cubic metres a second at its peak Wednesday, compared to 80 cubic metres a second on Tuesday. By Thursday morning dropped back to the 85 to 90 cubic metre a second range.

With water running so fast, there was plenty of flooding and even more flooding fear, which persists today.

The Mission Creek Greenway, a popular recreation corridor, was closed between the Hollywood Road and Field Road entrances due to flooding and portions of Parkinson were under water by sundown.

