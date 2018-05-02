Due to washout, a main line in the South East Kelowna Irrigation District has been shut off for an emergency repair. -Image: Pixabay

Water service interrupted in South East Kelowna

All customers in South East Kelowna Irrigation District affected by emergency repair

Due to slide activity and unstable slope conditions a washout has occurred, making it necessary to temporarily shut off a main line in the South East Kelowna Irrigation District for an emergency repair.

This shut down will affect the entire District, there will be minimal water service to some areas and those that have water are asked to cease irrigation to conserve the minimal supply. Some areas will have water service interrupted for several hours.

All residents are asked to cease irrigating during this time.

This notice applies to all residents receiving water from the South East Kelowna Irrigation District.

As soon as the repair is completed, water to all homes will be restored. This could take several hours, it is not known at this time how long service will be interrupted. Once water is restored you may want to flush your internal lines.

Updates, when available, will be posted on the website at www.sekid.ca

For questions or more information, call 250-861-4200.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Province issues funds to combat invasive plants
Next story
Breaking: Men sentenced in 2011 gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon

Just Posted

Breaking: Men sentenced in 2011 gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon

Jason McBride, Jujhar Khun-Khun and Michael Jones were sentenced in Kelowna court Wednesday

Westside Road caves near Ewings Landing

UPDATE: Road re-opened to single-lane alternating traffic, two properties on evacuation order

Kelowna getting ready for fire season

“We want to help residents reduce the risk”

Banner year for Okanagan tourism predicted

Largely visiting Canadian tourists will invade valley from May-September

Revised Kelowna rental project approved

Nineteen-unit row housing project located on Nickel Road.

Your May 2 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Andrew Weaver proposes bill to promote socially, environmentally friendly business

B.C. Green Party Leader said B.C. could be first province to offer new option

Cities should compensate small businesses affected by construction: report

Organization estimates construction causes $100,000 in losses to a business each year

Water service interrupted in South East Kelowna

All customers in South East Kelowna Irrigation District affected by emergency repair

B.C. NDP names small business task force

Trio to tour province looking for economic growth input

Province issues funds to combat invasive plants

Victoria doles out nearly $8 million to 34 provincial municipalities, groups, regional districts

Concert proceeds help fight cancer

Gary Clark assembles band for two shows in Kelowna and Chilliwack

Child hit by vehicle in Kamloops

A child riding a scooter was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning

DeHart: CTQ celebrates 15th anniversary in business

Matt Cameron, Gord Savage founders of the full-service engineering, planning and urban design firm

Most Read