Water service interrupted in South East Kelowna

Due to slide activity and unstable slope conditions a washout has occurred, making it necessary to temporarily shut off a main line in the South East Kelowna Irrigation District for an emergency repair.

This shut down will affect the entire District, there will be minimal water service to some areas and those that have water are asked to cease irrigation to conserve the minimal supply. Some areas will have water service interrupted for several hours.

All residents are asked to cease irrigating during this time.

This notice applies to all residents receiving water from the South East Kelowna Irrigation District.

As soon as the repair is completed, water to all homes will be restored. This could take several hours, it is not known at this time how long service will be interrupted. Once water is restored you may want to flush your internal lines.

Updates, when available, will be posted on the website at www.sekid.ca

For questions or more information, call 250-861-4200.

