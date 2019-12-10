Water services return to Big White Ski Resort

Hundreds of people were without water for more than 24 hours after a main ruptured on Monday

Water services have returned to Big White (Photo courtesy of Big White Facebook page)

The taps have been turned back on at Big White Ski Resort after a ruptured water line disrupted service for more than 24 hours.

Michael Ballingall, vice president of the resort, announced on Facebook that water pressure was slowly returning back to normal around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Thank you to all who worked tirelessly to get get us back on track as quickly as possible,” wrote Ballingall.

READ MORE: Big White receives 18 cm of snow

On Monday, a water main rupture at the resort left hundreds of people without water, including those staying in the resort’s upper village.

Showers, dishwashers and tap water were all impacted by the shutdown.

To remain up-to-date on everything Big White, you can visit the resort’s website.

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.