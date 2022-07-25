Water taps run dry for some Falkland residents

Some Falkland residents are without water after a leak was found July 25 (Columbia Shuswap Regional District)

A leak has left some Falkland residents without water this morning.

A situation, in the 5800-block of Highway 97, was discovered and the water system is currently shut down from the stampede grounds to the west.

The Falkland Water System reservoir is also not able to replenish and water supplies will lessen with use.

“A small number of users are without water, but the shutdown could become more widespread depending on the needed repairs,” said Tracy Hughes, Columbia Shuswap Regional District communications coordinator.

Residents are asked to conserve water at this time to preserve the reservoir in case of fire or other emergencies.

It is asked that people avoid use of large appliances like washing machines and dishwashers, and to leave sprinklers off.

