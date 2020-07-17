Watering restrictions in effect for Southeast Kelowna, Crawford

Rising temperatures and excessive domestic water use is impacting water supply levels

Outdoor watering restrictions are now in place for residential water use in Southeast Kelowna and Crawford areas.

The stage three restriction comes after recent rising temperatures and excessive potable domestic water use started impacting reservoir supply in these areas.

“At this time, the restriction applies to outdoor potable water usage only as we need to alleviate pressure on our potable water supply in this specific area,” the city’s utility services manager Kevin Van Vliet said.

“We need to ease demand on the system to ensure that quality water supply is prioritized for drinking, hygiene, and fire protection.”

Properties located in Southeast Kelowna, Crawford, McCulloch East/Gallagher’s Canyon, and Hall Road will be limited to watering one day a week.

Odd-numbered addresses on McCulloch East/Gallagher’s Canyon can only water on Tuesdays and even-numbered addresses can water on Wednesdays.

Odd-numbered addresses on Hall Road can water on Thursdays, while even-numbered addresses can water on Fridays.

Crawford-area odd-numbered addresses can water on Fridays and even-numbered addresses can water on Saturdays.

Southeast Kelowna properties with odd-numbered addresses can water on Saturdays, while even-numbered addresses can water on Sundays.

The watering restrictions do not apply to properties that have farm status through B.C. Assessment.

Other watering restrictions include:

Manual sprinklers may operate between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. and 12 a.m. on designated day

Automatic sprinklers may operate from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. on designated day

Fruit trees and vegetable gardens may be watered Tuesdays and Fridays between 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 12 a.m., as required to maintain plant health

Residents in these areas are also not permitted to pressure wash houses, driveways or outdoor furniture, fill pools or hot tubs and wash cars using potable water supply at this time

“These next two weeks are typically when we experience peak demand each year and it becomes a compounded issue when many properties in the area are using potable water for irrigation.”

“Once we get through this peak time and as properties in the area shift irrigation systems to the non-potable water source and as water metres are installed identifying leaks on private property that need repairs and as tiered fees are implemented, future concerns about supply capacity are not expected to be a continuing issue,” Van Vliet added.

The stage three restriction was put into effect to avoid shifting into stage four, which would prohibit outdoor watering in the area.

The city is advising property owners in the area that have dual access to both potable and non-potable water supply to switch to non-potable water for their irrigation needs as soon as possible.

For more information, visit the city’s restrictions map or call 250-469-8520.

