Watermain flushing continues in West Kelowna

Crews will be working the West Kelowna Business Park and Boucherie Centre areas the week of May 8

Watermain flushing within West Kelowna’s Rose Valley-Lakeview System continues as part of the city’s annual maintenance of the water distribution system.

Crews will be moving to the West Kelowna Business Park and Boucherie Centre areas starting the week of May 8.

Flushing will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, however, the schedule may be affected by potential operational changes.

During flushing, residents and businesses may experience reduced water pressure or discolouration.

Any disruption should be brief and only occur while mains in the area are being flushed.

The work being done ahead of connecting residents to the new Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant, which will come on line later this year.

Also, a water quality advisory issued April 3 remains in effect due to turbidity in the Rose Valley-Lakeview System.

