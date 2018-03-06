Waters: Myopic speculation tax could bring down more than house prices

Unintended consequences of the new tax could affect other parts of Kelowna, West Kelowna economies

If the province’s new speculation tax was actually a tax on speculation and not property, it would have raised a fortune in revenue by now just in Kelowna and West Kelowna.

That’s because the level of worry about just what the tax will do to the local housing market—and by extension a number of other sectors in both cities—is skyrocketing.

Both cities have their municipal staffs hard at work trying to figure out what the actual impact of the new tax will be on their respective civic economies. Kelowna’s mayor is worried about “unintended” consequences of the tax, while his West Kelowna counterpart knows the tax is bad news, but just how bad he’s yet to find out.

The tax, announced in the recent B.C. budget, is aimed at trying to make housing more affordable and accessible in the province’s red hot property markets of the Lower Mainland, the Fraser Valley, the Victoria and Nanaimo areas and, strangely, only Kelowna and West Kelowna in the B.C. Interior.

It slaps a tax levy of $5 per $1,000 of assessed value onto property owned by everyone living outside of B.C.—Canadians and foreigners alike—this year, and raises it to $20 per $1,000 of assessed value next year. Principal residences and long-term rentals are exempt.

But the tax appears to be a case of the provincial government not seeing the forest for the trees. In its desire to tackle what has become, for many, a housing crisis in B.C, it has failed to see the bigger picture consequences as it penalizes other Canadians for investing in this province.

The worry by the tax’s opponents is it will slow down purchasing, which in turn will lead to less construction and then spiral into a loss of construction jobs. That, along with fewer people wanting to come here, will impact on other sectors such as tourism, a life-blood of small business in the Central Okanagan.

And then there’s the question of why just Kelowna and West Kelowna in the Interior. Lake Country is just next door and is one of the fastest growing municipalities in the province. It also has some of the highest housing prices in the Central Okanagan. But it was left out of the tax’s greedy grip. So was Peachland. So was Penticton. So was Vernon. So was Kamloops…

The speculation tax may have the desired effect in the end. It may help bring down prices. But at what cost? In the case of Kelowna and West Kelowna, if it does brings down the cost of housing but people lose their jobs and still can’t afford the housing that’s on the market—albeit cheaper than it was before—are we any farther ahead?

If Victoria wants to tax folks from outside of the country for buying B.C. property that’s one thing. But don’t penalize other Canadians—the majority of buyers here—for spending their money in the Central Okanagan.

Alistair Waters is the assistant editor of the Capital News.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Construction starts at Kelowna’s first downtown residential high-rise
Next story
Alleged hockey fraudster Loren Reagan back in the penalty box

Just Posted

Waters: Myopic speculation tax could bring down more than house prices

Unintended consequences of the new tax could affect other parts of Kelowna, West Kelowna economies

Father killed before baby shower, Kelowna jury hears

Waylon Jackson was preparing for his youngest child’s baby-shower when the fatal altercation started

Kelowna homelessness fundraiser raises $55,000

The annual Strides to End Homelessness is a fundraiser for Kelowna’s Gospel Mission

Construction starts at Kelowna’s first downtown residential high-rise

The 20-storey Ella tower, at Lawrence Avenue and Ellis Street, will take 21 months to build

Kelowna’s mayor says he’ll talk to B.C.’s premier about speculation tax

Colin Basran is reiterating his concern about “unintended disastrous consequences”

UPDATE: Woman arrested following suspicious blaze in West Kelowna

Emergency crews were called to a structure fire on Webber Road, Tuesday morning

Police watchdog launches probe into RMCP investigation of Colten Boushie’s death

The 22-year-old was shot on a Saskatchewan farm in 2016

B.C. high school championships set to tip-off in Langley

All four defending champions — Walnut Grove, Rick Hansen, Brentwood College and BC Christian Academy — in the mix at Langley Events Centre

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Rockets dress like Cherry to promote organ donation

Kelowna will wear limited edition Don Cherry-like jerseys Saturday which will be auctioned off

Kelowna foursome earns first win at Brier

Sean Geall rink defeats Newfoundland to run record to 1-4 at the Canadian championship in Regina

Province releasing results of rural education report ‘shortly’

That follows heated demands from a local MLA, school districts and municipal politicians

OSO presents the masterworks of a prodigy

Taking the stage alongside the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra is 12-year-old pianist Kevin Chen

Head-on collision closes Hwy. 1 west of Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP are on scene of the collision that sent five to hospital

Most Read