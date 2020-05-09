Ways to celebrate moms during the pandemic

This year’s Mothers’ Day may be a bit strange, but here are some ways you can celebrate mom in Kelowna

Brunch and mimosas with your mom may not be possible this year due to COVID-19, but there are still ways to show mothers we care about them.

Here are a few ways to do that:

  1. Amici’s Kelowna is offering Mothers’ Day gift cards, which can be bought and used through their online store. Mom may not be able to use it for a spa day right now, but she can go when spas and salons re-open soon. For more information on the gift cards, click here.
  2. Order your mom or your mom friends a Mothers’ Day foodie box courtesy of Food Tours Kelowna. Gear up in your fluffiest house robe and enjoy the different local offerings. Click here to order a box.
  3. CedarCreek Estate Winery is offering brunch, mimosa, dinner and dessert kits, so order some now and let mom sit back on this special day.

  4. Get a Mothers’ Day gift pack from Arrowleaf Cellars, which includes their signature rosé, white wine, merlot and Zweigelt blend, special preserve, chocolate, and a personalized card.

    View this post on Instagram

    🎁 It's not too late to order your Mother's Day Gift Pack! Each pack contains one of each of the following: 2018 Summerstorm, 🍾 our celebratory sparkling rose 2019 Bacchus, 🥂 our most popular aromatic white 2017 Field Collection, 🍷our unique red blend of Merlot and Zweigelt @karatchocolate 🍫 premium chocolate bar @saltspringkitchenco 🍒 preserve A card ✍ bearing a personalized message from you (written in our finest handwriting) All tastefully packaged and gingerly delivered! $100 TAXES AND LOCAL DELIVERY INCLUDED This offer is limited to 20 and is available for local delivery on Saturday, May 9th between 10am-6pm. Winery pick-up is also possible between Tuesday, May 5th and Saturday, May 9th from 12pm-4pm. Delivery Locations: Lake Country, Kelowna, West Kelowna, Vernon To place your order, click the link in our bio: @arrowleafcellars #bcwine

    A post shared by Arrowleaf Cellars (@arrowleafcellars) on

  5. For moms in your life who aren’t into rosé or chocolate, Ex Nihilo offers a bundle that includes chardonnay, merlot, and a special sandalwood-scented candle.
  6. Pamper mom with an at-home spa day. Bust out your face masks, light some candles and run a bath for her. If you don’t have bath fizzies on hand, they’re easy to make. All you need is a cup of baking soda, half a cup of citric acid, half a cup of Epsom salt, half a cup of cornstarch, 3/4 teaspoon of water, 2 teaspoons of your essential oil of choice, two teaspoon jojoba oil and a mold of your choice. Mix dry ingredients together, then liquids, and put together.

Happy Mothers’ Day to the wonderful moms out there. Thank you for all you do!

Most Read