Ways to celebrate moms during the pandemic

Brunch and mimosas with your mom may not be possible this year due to COVID-19, but there are still ways to show mothers we care about them.
Here are a few ways to do that:
- Amici’s Kelowna is offering Mothers’ Day gift cards, which can be bought and used through their online store. Mom may not be able to use it for a spa day right now, but she can go when spas and salons re-open soon. For more information on the gift cards, click here.
- Order your mom or your mom friends a Mothers’ Day foodie box courtesy of Food Tours Kelowna. Gear up in your fluffiest house robe and enjoy the different local offerings. Click here to order a box.
- CedarCreek Estate Winery is offering brunch, mimosa, dinner and dessert kits, so order some now and let mom sit back on this special day.
We're excited to release our Home Block Mother's Day features! Swipe to discover Chef Neil's newest take-away creations, and don't forget to pre-order for pickup starting this Friday. Take-away is available 3:00pm – 7:00pm Monday-Friday and 12:00pm – 7:00pm Saturday/Sunday, to place an order phone (250) 980-4663. Credit/Debit only. Full menu available at the link in our bio.
- Get a Mothers’ Day gift pack from Arrowleaf Cellars, which includes their signature rosé, white wine, merlot and Zweigelt blend, special preserve, chocolate, and a personalized card.
🎁 It's not too late to order your Mother's Day Gift Pack! Each pack contains one of each of the following: 2018 Summerstorm, 🍾 our celebratory sparkling rose 2019 Bacchus, 🥂 our most popular aromatic white 2017 Field Collection, 🍷our unique red blend of Merlot and Zweigelt @karatchocolate 🍫 premium chocolate bar @saltspringkitchenco 🍒 preserve A card ✍ bearing a personalized message from you (written in our finest handwriting) All tastefully packaged and gingerly delivered! $100 TAXES AND LOCAL DELIVERY INCLUDED This offer is limited to 20 and is available for local delivery on Saturday, May 9th between 10am-6pm. Winery pick-up is also possible between Tuesday, May 5th and Saturday, May 9th from 12pm-4pm. Delivery Locations: Lake Country, Kelowna, West Kelowna, Vernon To place your order, click the link in our bio: @arrowleafcellars #bcwine
- For moms in your life who aren’t into rosé or chocolate, Ex Nihilo offers a bundle that includes chardonnay, merlot, and a special sandalwood-scented candle.
- Pamper mom with an at-home spa day. Bust out your face masks, light some candles and run a bath for her. If you don’t have bath fizzies on hand, they’re easy to make. All you need is a cup of baking soda, half a cup of citric acid, half a cup of Epsom salt, half a cup of cornstarch, 3/4 teaspoon of water, 2 teaspoons of your essential oil of choice, two teaspoon jojoba oil and a mold of your choice. Mix dry ingredients together, then liquids, and put together.
Happy Mothers’ Day to the wonderful moms out there. Thank you for all you do!