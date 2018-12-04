photo: contributed

Ways to prevent theft this holiday season

The Regional District of the Okanagan recommends ways to limit crime this winter

This holiday season, Central Okanagan Community Policing volunteers encourage you to practice crime prevention.

Now through Christmas Eve, citizens patrol members in West Kelowna, Lake Country and Peachland will be out doing their annual holiday vehicle checks in high traffic retail parking lots. They’re looking for people who might leave gifts, food and other valuables in plain view inside their vehicle and worse yet, inside an unlocked car or truck.

Regional District crime prevention coordinator Roy Morgan says that’s unfortunately an invitation for someone to steal presents and gifts.

RELATED: Christmas music night planned for Kelowna

“It doesn’t take much for someone who’s looking for an opportunity, to take advantage of it. Thieves have been known to steal loose change, cigarettes and lighters that people leave out in plain view in their vehicle,” said Morgan.

RELATED: Kelowna cemetery to set up its Tree of Memories again this Christmas season

“Take important items with you but if you must leave anything of value inside, store it securely in your trunk. Thieves often check the glove box, storage compartment and under seats for items. And please don’t leave any personal identification in an unattended vehicle or you could be prey to identity theft.”

The regional citizens patrol volunteers will leave a note under vehicle wipers as a reminder about the importance of locking up and not leaving items in clear view.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Which post-secondary grads earn the most money? Men with professional degrees
Next story
Stolen truck with drugs inside located near Sicamous

Just Posted

Christmas music night planned for Kelowna

Hear the Music Night: Christmas will be in Kelowna Dec. 14

KSS girls earn provincial crown, George Elliot boys gets silver

Close to 15 Okanagan schools competed in various levels of the provincial championships

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

Piece of Rutland history has a date with demolition

The Pool Room, at Rutland Centennial Hall in Kelowna, torn down to make way for new hall entrance

Candy Cane Lane back for its 8th year in Kelowna

Enjoy a lane of lights in Rutland this season

‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ yanked from some Canadian radio stations

Rogers and Bell pull controversial Christmas favourite out of rotation in wake of #Metoo

Which post-secondary grads earn the most money? Men with professional degrees

Statistics Canada: Those with degrees in engineering, law, medicine earn at least $70,000 a year

Vernon ringette teams capture gold in Langley

U14A and U14B rule Spirit of Winter Tourney

B.C. chief says one major oil spill could ruin her nation’s economy forever

Chief Marilyn Slett of Heiltsuk Nation near Bella Bella is leading a delegation in Ottawa this week

Newborn found in B.C. dumpster dies in hospital

Mission RCMP say the baby girl died days after being discovered

B.C. boy finds syringe in thrift-shop ‘Mouse Trap’ game

Six-year-old Pitt Meadows boy finds syringe and glue in the game bought from a Value Village store

Kelowna drag queen to step onto national stage

Jenna Telz will be featured on CBC’s Canada’s a Drag

81% of B.C. residents want calorie counts on menus: poll

Four out of five support having nutritional info easily available, study says

Stolen truck with drugs inside located near Sicamous

Man arrested after he was found with F-350 stolen from Surrey

Most Read