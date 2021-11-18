‘We must avoid hoarding groceries’: Vernon Mayor

Empty shelves at local grocery stores are a result of people panic buying while supply chains are severed due to flooding and slides. (Aaron Hemens - Black Press Media) Empty shelves at local grocery stores are a result of people panic buying while supply chains are severed due to flooding and slides. (Contributed) Empty shelves at local grocery stores are a result of people panic buying while supply chains are severed due to flooding and slides. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Empty shelves at local grocery stores are a result of people panic buying while supply chains are severed due to flooding and slides. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Empty shelves at local grocery stores are a result of people panic buying while supply chains are severed due to flooding and slides. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Empty shelves and/or limits at local grocery stores are a result of people panic buying while supply chains are severed due to flooding and slides. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Empty shelves at local grocery stores are a result of people panic buying while supply chains are severed due to flooding and slides. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Limits are being placed on customers at grocery stores as stocks dwindle. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Another province-wide challenge is requiring citizens to band together and not hoard the toilet paper, or any goods or food.

Following heavy rain, flooding, and infrastructure damage in the southern part of the province, many businesses are facing major supply chain disruptions due to multiple highway or railway closures.

“This has not been easy. We understand many people are concerned. But we strongly encourage residents to remain patient, be kind, avoid the urge to panic buy groceries, and consider the needs of your neighbours while we weather this storm together,” Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming said.

The B.C. government declared a provincial state of emergency Wednesday in response to the damage caused by severe flooding and landslides. This declaration helps advance the work required to mitigate impacts on transportation networks and maintain the movement of essential goods and supplies.

Additionally, businesses have been hard at work, adjusting their processes and working with suppliers and transportation companies to keep goods moving within the available means.

“What we are experiencing right now is a supply disruption – not a disaster,” Cumming said. “We must avoid hoarding groceries and clearing shelves unnecessarily. Some things may not be as readily available as we’re used to, but the disruption will be temporary. Let’s be mindful of one another and share available resources.”

Transportation routes are still available north, east, and south of Vernon. Assessments are underway to determine the scope of infrastructure damage to the west. Repairs will be made as soon as possible and transport routes will be restored.

“It will just take time,” Cumming said.

Meanwhile thousands of people have been displaced from their homes or stranded while travelling.

“Our thoughts are with all those who have been personally impacted by this extreme weather event. Our communities will get through this difficult season together and once again, we will show that B.C. is resilient,” Cumming said.

