FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government photo)

‘We will get through this’: B.C. sees new COVID-19 death, but 57% have recovered

A total of 1,066 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

The province’s COVID-19 recovery rate is continuing to rise, B.C.’s top doctor said Wednesday (April 1).

Dr. Bonnie Henry said out of the total of 1,066 cases in the province, 606 have now fully recovered – a rate of 57 per cent. Fifty-three people more have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

“We will get through this,” Henry said, striking a more positive note than Tuesday’s update, where she said physical distancing measures would continue for months.

The province did record another death from the virus, bringing the total death toll to 25, as well as one more death in the Fraser Health area.

There are currently 142 COVID-19 patients in hospital and 67 in critical care. Health Minister Adrian Dix said there are 4,192 empty hospital beds in B.C., or a 61 per cent occupancy rate.

Two more cases have been identified at the Lynn Valley Care Home, which has been one of worst affected care homes. In total, 21 care homes have at least one case.

Henry gave a cautious thumbs up to wearing masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19, but said the supply of medical masks such as N95s and respirators is “tenuous,” and needs to be saved for healthcare workers.

Homemade cloth masks, she said, were not a bad idea.

“They’re not a medical mask, but they can keep your droplets in. What’s not proven is that they provide you any protection.”

However, the most important measures to flatten the curve are still physical distancing, self-isolation and not touching your face, Henry said.

The cases, broken down by region: 498 in Vancouver Coastal Health, 367 in Fraser Health, 72 in Island Health, 114 in Interior Health and 16 in Northern Health.

More to come.

READ MORE: B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April

READ MORE: Canada’s 75% wage subsidy is coming, but not for several weeks: finance minister

Coronavirus

