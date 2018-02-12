Wear red, bring drums

Kelowna’s 7th Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit Memorial Vigil Feb. 14.

The marginalization and abuse suffered by Canada’s Aboriginal women will be in the spotlight this week.

Kelowna’s 7th Annual Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Girls and Two-Spirit Memorial Vigil will take place on at 5 p.m., Feb. 14. Participants will gather at the courthouse for a march that ends at the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society, where speeches and a community dinner will commence.

Participants are encouraged to “wear red, bring drums.”

READ MORE: ROXANNE LOUIE STORY HIGHLIGHTED IN VIGIL

The vigil is open to all members of the community who would like to honour the memory of Indigenous women who have died as a result of physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual violence.

According to the RCMP’s 2015 updated report Missing and Murdered Aboriginal Women: A National Operational Overview, 1,017 Indigenous women have been murdered over the past 30 years.

READ MORE: ROXANNE LOUIE’S KILLER CONVICTED

There are 174 Indigenous women who were missing, and 111 of those cases were under suspicious circumstances yet remain unsolved. Statistics Canada reported in 2011 that rates of violence against Indigenous women is three times higher than for non-Indigenous women, and seven times higher for homicide rates. The RCMP states these databases are incomplete and need more regular updating.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Aboriginal politicians seek action after Boushie trial : ‘We can stand together even if we are apart’
Next story
B.C. has ‘days’ to figure out pipeline dispute: Notley

Just Posted

Sunshine and fun for this Family Day in the Central Okanagan

If you’re not bundled up and heading outside to enjoy the sun, it’s time to get moving.

Teaching shortage not being felt in Central Okanagan

Teacher shortage issues tied to Supreme Court decision

FortisBC to explain proposed rate design changes

Upcoming information sessions will provide an opportunity to understand possible bill impacts

Kelowna’s Ransom 28th in Olympic pursuit

Kelowna athlete and Vernon’s Emma Lunder two Canadians in the field early Monday

Don’t rush, think before you flush

West Kelowna, Peachland and the Westbank First Nation residents are encouraged to… Continue reading

Polar bear swim makes a splash

Vernon Winter Carnival Annual Polar Bear Swim draws big crowds for cold dip

B.C. has ‘days’ to figure out pipeline dispute: Notley

Alberta premier calls B.C.’s anti-Kinder Morgan actions ‘unconstitutional’

Aboriginal politicians seek action after Boushie trial : ‘We can stand together even if we are apart’

A jury found Saskatchewan farmer Gerald Stanley not guilty Friday of second-degree murder

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Warriors drop 2 of 3 on BCHL road trip

West Kelowna beats Cowichan Valley, then falls in Power River and Chilliwack

Your reviews: Old Dominion, Washboard Union and Cold Creek Country at the SOEC

Photos and reviews from fans in Penticton at the Old Dominion concert

McInnes and Brucker engage in wild shootout

Artesann Cabinets comes out in top against Sturgeon Hall in Kelowna Super League Curling

Canada will do what it must to prevent B.C. from stopping pipeline: Ottawa

Kinder Morgan pipeline has launched a B.C.-Alberta trade war

Colten Boushie’s family meets federal ministers after acquittal in murder trial

Gerald Stanley, 56, was found not guilty of second-degree murder Friday

Most Read