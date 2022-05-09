DriveBC webcam of Rogers Pass Monday morning.

DriveBC webcam of Rogers Pass Monday morning.

Weather alert issued for Rogers Pass

Flurries are expected at elevation through the mountain passes

Environment Canada has issued a weather alert for the Trans-Canada Highway from Rogers Pass to Eagles Pass, as winter weather is expected at high elevation.

The alert warns for the potential for flurries along the highway and will be in effect from this morning, until Tuesday afternoon.

Generally light flurries are expected along the highest elevation sections of the highway route including Rogers Pass beginning this afternoon and continuing into Tuesday. Bouts of heavier flurries are possible but will be brief and localized.

During this period, cool and unsettled conditions will keep snow levels near these high elevation sections.

If you are planning on travelling in this area, please be alert and prepared for changing weather conditions, as weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Claire Palmer
Editor for the Golden Star
Email me at claire.palmer@thegoldenstar.net
Follow me on Twitter

Environment Canada weather

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Former Alberta justice minister loses bid to stay contempt of court decision
Next story
Memorial ceremony in Kelowna disrupted when woman drives over graves

Just Posted

Hwy 5, southbound at Zopkios Rest Area. (DriveBC)
Coquihalla, Highway 1 to be hit with flurries

Kelowna Fire Department fire truck. (Photo/Capital News)
Suspicious fire damages semi-trailers in Rutland

Rock out to live music this August in Kelowna (Rock the Lake/Contributed)
Kelowna Rock the Lake music festival is back with a legendary lineup

A buyout of Twitter by Elon Musk has the potential to bring about some significant changes at the social media platform. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout?