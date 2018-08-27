A change in weather has helped crews working on wildfires in the South Okanagan. Submitted photo

Update: Snowy Mountain fire ‘being held’, weather helping wildfire crews gain upper hand

Change in weather has helped, but the wildfire danger is not yet

Update: 9 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service has released their Monday evening update on the fires.

The Snowy Mountain wildfire is now ‘being held’ at 15,189 hectares.

“This means we do not expect the fire to spread beyond this determined area,” writes the BC Wildfire Service.

The Cool Creek fire is pegged at 17,431 hectares and is classified as out of control.

The current size of the Old Tom Creek fire is estimated at 1,025 hectares. This wildfire is classified as out of control.

—-

Original:

The BC Wildfire Service says crews expect to make excellent progress on control line construction and mop up over the next few days, however, the Snowy Mountain, Cool Creek and Old Tom Creek wildfires are still defined as out of control.

The South Okanagan experienced periods of rain over the weekend (4-8mm on Aug. 26) which lowered temperatures and increased relative humidity in the region.

Anticipated weather conditions are helping crews and the risk to public safety has been greatly reduced. The weather forecast is for continued lower temperatures with minimal rain and light winds. Environment Canada says air quality improvements that began yesterday have continued overnight and many areas are now seeing considerable improvements in particulate matter concentrations. However, fire activity is still widespread and the potential remains for smoke to return.

All evacuation alerts and orders, as well as area restrictions are being reviewed by BC Wildfire Service. An evacuation order remains in place for Cathedral Lakes Lodge in Electoral Area G, issued due to the immediate threat of the Cool Creek wildfire.

Evacuation Alerts remain in place for Electoral Areas B, F, G and H including Cathedral Provincial Park.

More information online at RDOS EOC information updates, the BC Wildfire Service Facebook page and the Similkameen Indian Band.

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or message me on Facebook
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
B.C. student enrolment up, but slow compared to 2017

Just Posted

New Kelowna Holiday Inn Express opens

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce attended the ribbon cutting

City of Kelowna will update cultural plan with survey

Residents that fill out the survey will be entered to win a prize basket

Trunk sale at Kelowna Okanagan college returns for a day

The group garage sale allows people sell items out of their cars

A weather reprieve, but not out of the smoke yet

While air quality has increased signicantly in the Okanagan, a smoke advisory is still in effect

West Kelowna Warriors name new play-by-play broadcaster

Chase Johnston replaces Trevor Miller in the booth for the Warriors’ upcoming BCHL season

Humans responsible for more than 400 B.C. wildfires so far this season

“It’s important to note that every time we run into a human-caused wildfire, that’s a wildfire that didn’t have to happen.”

Update: Snowy Mountain fire ‘being held’, weather helping wildfire crews gain upper hand

Change in weather has helped, but the wildfire danger is not yet

Thief steals B.C. city’s Terry Fox banner

Organizers of Chilliwack cancer fundraiser upset at large banner’s disappearance

RCMP arrest same man twice in August

Suspect arrested less than a week after being released on bail

Okanagan’s Barker signs with National Lacrosse League team

Vancouver franchise adds muscle with Armstrong product

Company cleared to start exploratory drilling in B.C. First Nations title area

Tsilhqot’tin Nation calls on NDP Government to step in and stop mine program

Air Canada, WestJet raising baggage fee

Canada’s two largest airlines are raising the price for the first checked bag to $30, and for the second bag to $50

VIDEO: Orcas caught on camera hunting seal off Vancouver Island

Boaters caught in an orca feeding frenzy near Victoria when the whales appeared near their boat and attacked a seal

Bowen Island beers recalled over ‘can defects’

Affected cans might have sharp metal pieces sticking out

Most Read