Weather outlook calls for sunshine

It looks like a sunny week ahead across the Okanagan with showers expected to descend upon us next weekend.

Environment Canada is calling for periods of rain today with a high of 17 C and an expected overnight low of 4 C.

Temperatures are expected to hit 21 C on Tuesday and peak out at 27 C through Friday.

Next weekend is looking more unpleasant with a 30 per cent chance of showers on Saturday and cloudy periods on Sunday.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.